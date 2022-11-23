Lebanese Government Establishes a Palestinian and Anti-Normalization Curriculum

Beirut, MINA – The Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Lebanon announced the allocation of one academic session (one subject) to explain the Palestinian issue and the importance of rejecting normalization with Israel.

As quoted from Palinfo on Wednesday, the step was taken in commemoration of International Solidarity Day with the Palestinian People, and Arab Teachers’ Day to reject normalization with Israel.

The Lebanese Ministry of Education also called in a circular addressed to all those in charge of secondary schools and public and private schools to observe International Solidarity Day with the Palestinian People (29 November) and Arab Teachers’ Day to reject Israel’s normalization (6 December).

“The aim of this event is to acquaint students with local Arab issues, the sacrifices of the Palestinian people who are loyal to the resistance, and the negative impact of normalization on the Palestinian people in particular and Arabs in general,” the Lebanese Ministry of Education said in a statement.

This is in solidarity with the Palestinian people in resisting the Israeli occupation and demanding their legal right to build an independent state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)