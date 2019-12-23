KL Summit 2019, Indonesia Stresses Muslim Union Key to Liberate Palestine

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the Unity of Muslims is the key to solving various problems faced by Muslims throughout the world, including the Palestinian issue.

He said it on the sidelines of the opening of Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 (KL Summit), at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center which was held on December 18-21, 2019.

“The unity of the Islamic world is also key in helping Palestinians to fight for their rights and independence,” Retno said according to a press release received by MINA on Friday.

On this occasion, the Indonesian Foreign Minister emphasized three things:

First, Muslims around the world face a number of major challenges such as peace and prosperity and wrong perceptions about Islam.

“Therefore unity among Muslims is important. If there are differences between people, then what is prioritized is dialogue,” Retno explained.

Second, to deal with these challenges, it can not only be handled by the Islamic world, but also the international world. Therefore, to solve the challenges of the people, we must work inclusively and not exclusively.

“The Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) is the right forum to establish inclusive cooperation among the countries of the Muslim world. Indonesia is committed to continuing to be part of efforts to strengthen the OIC, ” she explained.

Third, Indonesia will continue to be a bridge in overcoming the various differences and challenges facing the Islamic world with the principle of unity with an approach to peace and inclusive dialogue.

This year’s Kuala Lumpur Summit took the theme of the Role of Development in Achieving National Sovereignty.

The meeting consisted of a series of panels discussing various topics, including economic development, politics and national identity, education, food security, and equalization of public welfare.

The meeting was officially opened by His Majesty the King of the Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni, the late Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Mustain Billah.

The Kuala Lumpur Summit was also attended by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Elyor Ganiev, and Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad as the host.

Having been held four times since 2014, the Kuala Lumpur Summit was aimed at identifying problems and finding solutions to various issues facing Muslim countries and communities, as well as forming networks between Islamic leaders and thinkers.

On January 1, 2020, the Kuala Lumpur Summit will change its name to the Prime Foundation for Civilizational Dialogue or Prime Dialogue. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)