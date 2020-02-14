Katyusha Rocket Attacks US Military in Iraq

Baghdad, MINA – A rocket hit the US military again in Iraq. The incident reportedly occurred Thursday night, February 13, at the Iraqi military base K1, which is full of US troops.

According to Iraqi security sources, Katyusha rockets hit an open area at the base at around 20:45 local time. But AFP reported no casualties from the attack.

US forces were also said to have found the position of the missile shooter. The missile launch pad is about five kilometers from K1.

“At present, there are still 11 rockets that have not yet been fired,” the French media wrote. But no one has claimed responsibility for this attack.

It is the 20th attack aimed at the US, after the attack on the country’s embassy in Baghdad in early February. It is also the second attack, which occurred at base K1, after 27 December.

At that time, 30 rockets were fired and killed one US citizen. Washington then blamed the Kataeb rocket made by Hezbollah, an Iraqi military faction close to Iran.

The counterattack, when it was launched by the US, killed 25 Hezbollah soldiers. The attack was also the reason the US launched a drone to Baghdad Airport, which killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

The attack was returned by Iran on January 8. Where, although there were no casualties, the Pentagon said there were 100 US soldiers injured in the brain by the attack. (T/RE1)

