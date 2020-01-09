Trump Says US to Impose New ‘Strong’ Sanctions on Iran After Attacks

Washington, MINA – The United States President Donald Trump said Washington would soon impose new “strong” sanctions until “Iran changes its behavior”.

“Iranian missile attacks on two US bases in Iraq, it do not endanger US troops stationed there and the damage is minimal,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House, Washington on Wednesday (8/1) morning related to Iran’s attacks on the two US bases.

“Iran is likely to step down,” Trump said, thus quoted by Aljazeera on Thursday.

It is Trump’s first statement on television since Iran fired dozens of missiles at two Iraqi bases holding the US troops. Trump also said there were no casualties for the attack.

“The fact that we have this great military and equipment doesn’t mean we have to use it. We don’t want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent, “Trump said.

It is different from Trump’s tweet after the attack on Soleimani in which he threatened to “completely strike back” if Iran attacked citizens or US sites.

Trump also said the US would continue to look for options to respond to the attack, but did not elaborate. He said he would ask NATO to become more involved in the Middle East.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei said the Iranian attack was a “slap in the face” to the US and said the US forces had to leave the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister said Tehran took “proportional steps” to defend itself and did not seek an escalation.

Iran vows to take revenge. The Iraqi Parliament chose to expel the US troops from Iraq, which would undermine efforts to combat ISIL (ISIS) in the region and would strengthen Iran’s influence in the Middle East. And the regional and world leaders are calling for de-escalation. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)