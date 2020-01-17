As 11 US Soldiers Injured in Iran’s Attack

Washington, MINA – The United States said 11 of their soldiers were wounded in attacks on two bases in Iraq on January 8.

The Ain al-Assad and Irbil bases, which are the headquarters of the US and its allies, were attacked by at least 22 missiles on January 8 in the morning local time.

The Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban explained there were no fatalities in the Iran attack on al-Assad.

“However, some personnel were treated for experiencing symptoms of a concussion, with his condition monitored,” Urban said was quoted from Kompas on Friday.

He said when al-Assad was attacked, as many as 1,500 soldiers were already in the bunker after being warned.

In an earlier report, despite causing considerable damage, there were no fatalities in the Iran attack.

While President Donald Trump at the conference claimed none of his troops were injured after being hit by missiles.

Even so, Urban explained several days after the attack, several wounded soldiers were carefully transported from al-Assad.

“At that time, eight individuals were taken to Landstuhl, with three being taken to Camp Arifjan,” Urban explained.

“When they are ready to serve, they will return to the base after previously undergoing a scan,” Urban said.

The Iranian missile attack was a retaliation for the death of their general, Qasem Soleimani, who died on January 3.

Soleimani, who was the commander of the Quds Force, was killed along with the deputy leader of the Hashed al-Shaabi militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Soleimani and Muhandis died after the car they were traveling in was hit by US missiles at Baghdad International Airport, Iraq. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)