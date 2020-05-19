Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Baghdad, MINA – A rocket hit the US Embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday, a security source told AFP, who first landed in a high security zone in weeks.

The explosion could be heard throughout the Iraqi capital and triggered a security siren at the US Embassy complex.

Reportedly, it was not causing casualties, sources confirmed Arab News. No party has claimed responsibility.

The attack follows more than two dozen similar attacks on the US interests in Iraq since October. While the US blames the Iranian-supported faction that is among Iraqi security forces.

The rocket fire, which had previously killed US, British and Iraqi armed personnel, created very tense relations between the Baghdad and Washington governments.

Tensions reached a boiling point in January, when the US killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a drone strike on Baghdad.

The United States and Iraq hope to restore relations since Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi took office at the beginning of this month, with bilateral talks planned in June.

The negotiations are expected to establish a framework for the presence of US forces, which were deployed to Iraq in 2014 to lead a coalition against ISIS groups. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)