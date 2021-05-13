Three Rockets from South Lebanon Attack Israel

Beirut, MINA – Three rockets were launched to Israel from southern Lebanon on Thursday evening, The Lebanese Daily Star reported.

Security sources said two rockets were aimed at cities in northern Israel.

It remains unclear whether the rockets came from a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon or from another group.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted that the attack caused no casualties.

Local media in Lebanon reported that security forces arrested someone who was suspected of being behind the rocket attack. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)