Tehran Asserts Attacking Israel in Retaliation for the Attack on Iranian Consulate in Syria

Jakarta, MINA – The Iranian Embassy in Jakarta explained that attacks on a number of points in the occupied Israeli territory were in response to Israel’s ongoing targeting of several important Iranian generals as assassins.

“Today’s step is also a specific retaliation for the Zionist regime’s military attack on April 1 2024 against Iranian diplomatic facilities in Damascus-Syria,” wrote the official statement from the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta which was received by MINA, Sunday (14/4).

The statement added that Iran used this opportunity to re-emphasize its compliance with the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and international law.

“Likewise, Iran affirms its firm determination to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against various forms of illegal use of force and aggression,” the statement said.

The statement said Iran’s defensive actions in exercising its right to self-defense demonstrate Iran’s responsible approach to regional and international peace and security.

“At a time when illegal and genocidal acts were carried out by the Zionist apartheid regime against the Palestinian nation and military aggression against the governments of countries in the region with the aim of spreading the fire of war continues to be carried out by the Zionist regime,” he said.

The statement also emphasized that, if necessary, Iran will not hesitate to take more defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests from aggressive military actions and illegal use of force. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)