Israel Confirms Its Air Base Hit by Iranian Attack

Illustration: Israeli jets at Nevatim Air Base, home to a squadron of F-35 jets. (Photo: X)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed on Monday that the Nevatim airbase was affected by four attacks, during Iran’s counterattack against Israeli targets.

Iranian leaders have confirmed that the Israeli warplane that carried out the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, took off from Nevatim, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian explained in his speech before envoys and representatives of diplomatic missions in Tehran that Iran’s retaliatory attacks against Israel were limited and aimed at the F-35 aircraft squadron.

A senior American official told ABC News that at least nine Iranian missiles penetrated Israel’s anti-air system and hit two Israeli air bases.

He added that nine ballistic missiles hit the Nevatim air base, causing damage to C-130 transport aircraft, runways and storage facilities.

During a visit to the air base located east of occupied Beer al-Sabe’, Daniel Hagari claimed that the base suffered only minor damage to infrastructure and remained “fully functional”.

According to a report published on the Israeli news site Ynet, the Nevatim air base is home to the Zion Wing, the Israeli Prime Minister’s plane, which was removed before Iran launched Operation True Promise.

The news site added that the base also hosts a squadron of Israeli F-35 aircraft, as well as transport squadrons, such as the Super Hercules (Samson) and Hercules (Rhino) aircraft.

Ynet highlights that there are three F-35 squadrons at Nevatim – Lions of the South (116), First Jet (117), and Golden Eagle (140). This is the same stealth fighter jet that reportedly intercepted Iranian drones and missiles. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)