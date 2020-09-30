Indonesian Army Sends 155 Soldiers to the US for Joint Training

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Army will conduct joint exercises with the United States military at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

The US-owned joint training program with other countries called the Rotation Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Roration 21-10 will take place from 19 September to 3 October 2020.

Quoted from the TNI AD Instagram, 155 members will be sent to the US for joint training, the highest number in the history of joint training between the two countries.

Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa asked the soldiers who left for the US to train seriously and make the best of their opportunities.

In addition, he also asked soldiers to maintain good relations with the US military forces.

“Show that we want to be friends with them, because they will definitely show their friendship with us,” said Andika when reviewing the soldiers’ readiness for joint training at Yonif Para Raider 502 Kostrad, East Java in a video uploaded on Tuesday as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

Andika also hopes that when the soldiers return from JRTC Training 21-01, they can share valuable knowledge and experience with their colleagues in Indonesia.

“I want all of you to come back here to become soldiers of the Indonesian Army who have broader insight,” he said. (T/RE1)

