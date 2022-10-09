Kashmiri Muslims Celebrate Prophet’s Birthday

Srinagar, MINA – Muslims in Kashmir celebrated the Maulid or birthday of Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wassalam with great fanfare throughout the Kashmir valley on Sunday.

The biggest memorial took place at the Asar-e-Sharief Hazratbal Mosque, on the shores of Dal Lake. Goa Chronicle reported it.

Thousands of Muslims, men, women and children participated in prayers starting on Saturday night.

After the Fajr prayer on Sunday, the imam of the mosque shows the “Moie-e-Muqadas” or hair left by the Prophet Muhammad in front of the congregation.

Saturday night prayers were also held at various places in the Kashmir valley, including at Jenab Sahib Soura in downtown Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha welcomed the residents on the occasion and expressed his best wishes on the Maulid Commemoration.

“May this auspicious occasion deepen the spirit of universal love, compassion, harmony and unity among all of us”, Sinha said in a tweet.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Faroq, Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and several political leaders also welcomed the residents on the auspicious occasion. (T/RE1)

