Kamal Adwan Hospital’s Director Calls for Urgent Intervention to Stop Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, has appealed to the international community to intervene quickly to stop the Israeli occupation’s brutal attacks on the hospital, to protect the hospital and its staff and patients.

Israeli tanks and bulldozers suddenly stormed the western gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital on Sunday, opening heavy fire directly on the hospital and its departments, Dr. Abu Safiya said in a press statement on Monday.

The bullets penetrated the intensive care unit, maternity ward, and special surgery department, he added.

“Fortunately, we had evacuated the patients to the hospital corridors; however, some of the bullets exploded inside the wards, causing panic among the patients,” Dr. Abu Safiya said as quoted by Palinfo.

Dr. Abu Safiya confirmed that one of the generators was targeted, rendering it inoperative, adding that there was also an attempt to target the fuel tank, but fortunately, it did not explode.

“Currently, we have 91 patients in the hospital, including the elderly, children and women. We are still providing minimal services,” he said.

“We have asked the international community for protection and humanitarian assistance, and demanded the opening of a humanitarian corridor to bring in what is needed. However, so far, we have only received a very small amount of aid, and we continue to appeal to the international community to assume its responsibilities and protect the hospital,” the hospital director said.

“It is clear that we face constant threats every day. The bombardment continues from all directions, affecting the building, departments and staff. This is a very serious and terrible situation. The world must understand that our hospital is being targeted with the intention of killing and forcibly displacing (everyone inside),” he stressed.

Dr. Abu Safiya stressed that the Israeli bombardment did not stop throughout the night, which led to the destruction of houses and buildings in the vicinity. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)