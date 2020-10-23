Kalla Visit Makkah to Discuss the Establishment of the Prophet Muhammad Museum

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), Muhammad Jusuf Kalla on Tuesday left for the Vatican, and continued his visit to Makkah.

“At the Vatican, Mr. Kalla will meet with the leader of the Catholic community, Pope Francis. After Vatican, he was continued to Makkah to discuss the establishment of the Prophet Muhammad SAW Museum and Islamic Civilization in Indonesia,” Public Relations of the Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad and Islamic Civilization in Indonesia, Buyung Wijaya Kusuma said.

Kalla will meet the joint committee, namely the Islamic World League and the Assalam Waqf Foundation to sign a Cooperation Agreement regarding the establishment of the Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad and Islamic Civilization in Indonesia.

For the meeting in Makkah, he will be accompanied by the Deputy Chairperson of DMI, who is also the Chairman of the Committee for the Construction of the Prophet Muhammad Museum of History, Commissioner General (Purn) DR. Syafruddin.

The Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad and Islamic Civilization will be built in Indonesia, after construction in Makkah and in Medina. The Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad in Indonesia is planned to be built in the Ancol area of ​​North Jakarta.

Meanwhile, for the agenda at the Vatican, related to his involvement as one of the judges at the Sayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Kalla is one of five judges who are entrusted with choosing a character who will be awarded the Sayed Award for Human Franternity.

The Sayed Award for Human Fraternity is a gift of humanitarian brotherhood that was initiated after the meeting of Pope Francis with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Syeikh Ahmad Al Tayeb. (T/R7/RE1)

