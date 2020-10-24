Kalla-Pope Talks about Humanity Brotherhood

Vatican, MINA – The 10th and 12th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia M. Jusuf Kalla met Pope Francis and the Jury of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity at the Pope’s Private Library at the Vatican on Friday.

Kalla, who is also referred to as the peacemaker for various conflicts as well as the General Chair of the Indonesian Red Cross, is one of the judges for the selection of the nominees to receive the award.

During the meeting, the Pope emphasized more on the meaning than brotherhood for others or Human Fraternity, which will be used as a foothold for the jury in choosing nominees to be announced in early February 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

As the official statement received by MINA, Kalla expressed his appreciation to the Pope for collaborating with Grand Sheikh, Al-Azhar University in Cairo to raise a very urgent global agenda, namely humanitarian brotherhood.

Jusuf Kalla also conveyed the warm greetings of the Indonesian people and also the President of Indonesia to the Pope.

It’s a shame that the Pope canceled his trip to Indonesia because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

During 70 minutes, Kalla together with four members of the jury of the Humanitarian Brotherhood award from Canada, Central Africa, representatives of the Vatican, representatives of the UN secretariat general had a dialogue with Pope Pransiscus in the Pope’s private library in the Vatican. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)