Journalist Martyred in Israeli Attack in Gaza Rises to 124 Since Oct. 7

Gaza, MINA – Another Palestinian journalist was martyred in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, taking the tally to 124 since Oct. 7 2023, according to the government media office as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Nafez Abdel Jawad, a reporter for the official Palestine Television station, was killed in the central Gaza Strip, the media office said in a statement.

Around 10 Palestinian journalists have also been arrested by Israeli forces in Gaza, according to an earlier statement by the office.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023. At least 27,840 Palestinians have since been killed and 67,317 others injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to local health authorities.

About 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli offensive, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)