Number of Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 190

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) announced on Wednesday that 190 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the start of the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, Palinfo reported.

A Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, increasing the death toll among journalists to 190 since October last year, the GMO clarified.

The GMO has identified the latest journalist killed in an Israeli attack on the enclave as Alaa Fawzi Barhoum. It said Barhoum worked as a news editor for multiple media outlets.

The Office said in a statement it “condemns in the strongest terms the targeting, killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists” by Israeli forces.

It called on the international community to hold the Israeli government accountable and to pressure it into halting its genocide in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)