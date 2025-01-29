Jordan Launches Humanitarian Air Bridge for Palestinians in Gazan

Gaza, MINA – Jordan, on Tuesday, announced the launch of a humanitarian air bridge for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Amman, government spokesman Mohammed Momani said several helicopters will deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza for eight days, with 18 flights daily.

“The planes will carry food, medical aid and humanitarian aid to the Qarara (Kissufim) crossing point,” Momani said, adding that the location was chosen as a central area connecting the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

A three-phase Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement went into effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, reduced the enclave to rubble and left it starved of food and other basic supplies.

The deal, in addition to the exchange of Israeli prisoners for Palestinians, calls for the entry of about 600 truckloads of aid into Gaza each day for the first six weeks of the ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

