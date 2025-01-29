SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jordan Launches Humanitarian Air Bridge for Palestinians in Gazan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – Jordan, on Tuesday, announced the launch of a humanitarian air bridge for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Amman, government spokesman Mohammed Momani said several helicopters will deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza for eight days, with 18 flights daily.

“The planes will carry food, medical aid and humanitarian aid to the Qarara (Kissufim) crossing point,” Momani said, adding that the location was chosen as a central area connecting the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

A three-phase Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement went into effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, reduced the enclave to rubble and left it starved of food and other basic supplies.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish a Mosque in Jenin Refugee Camp

The deal, in addition to the exchange of Israeli prisoners for Palestinians, calls for the entry of about 600 truckloads of aid into Gaza each day for the first six weeks of the ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Red Crescent Ambulance Shot at by Israeli Sniper in Rafah

News Channel

About Us