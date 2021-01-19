Jokowi Promises IDR 50 Million for Severely Damaged Houses of Eartquake

Mamuju, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) promised to distribute aid to earthquake victims in West Sulawesi. The amount of assistance varies according to the scale of the damage to the house.

For heavily damaged houses, the president said that assistance would be given as much as IDR 50 million. Meanwhile, houses that are moderately damaged will receive IDR 25 million and slightly damaged will receive IDR 1p million.

“For those that are slightly damaged means cracked 10 million (rupiah). We hope that with the help of the central government for recovery, both collapsed houses and economic recovery, the recovery of services in the government in the bureaucracy will also return to normal,” said the president at the time when conducted a working visit to Mamuju, West Sulawesi on Tuesday, as quoted from Republika.

During his working visit, the president also ordered related ministries and local governments to ensure the needs of refugees.

The central government, said Jokowi, will also help rebuild damaged government buildings. As is known, the West Sulawesi Provincial Government Building is one of the government facilities damaged by the M 6.2 earthquake on Friday morning.

“For government buildings that collapse after being audited, the central government will soon rebuild,” he said.

On the same occasion, President also conveyed a message of condolences to the earthquake victims. At least, 88 people died because of the earthquake that hit West Sulawesi last week. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)