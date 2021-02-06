Jokowi-Muhyiddin Discuss Situation in Myanmar

Indonesian President Jokowi and Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin deliver a joint press statement at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (5/3) afternoon. (Photo: Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat / Lukas)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Muhyiddin Yassin discussed recent political developments in Myanmar.

The two leaders encouraged the Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries to hold a special meeting to discuss this issue.

“As a family, we ask two foreign ministers to speak with the Chair of ASEAN to explore a special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers regarding the development of Myanmar,” said President Jokowi in a joint press statement with PM Muhyiddin Yassin in Jakarta on Friday.

The two leaders also expressed their hope that the political differences that occurred in the country could be resolved within the corridor of the law.

“We are concerned about the political development in Myanmar and we hope that political differences can be resolved in accordance with the applicable law,” said the President.

To realize the vision of the ASEAN community, added the Head of State, it is important for all member countries to continue to respect the principles of the ASEAN charter, especially the principles of rule of law, good governance, democracy, human rights and constitutional governance.

In line with President Jokowi, PM Muhyiddin Yassin also supported holding a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia also takes the current political situation in Myanmar seriously, which he sees as a step back in the democratic process in Myanmar.

“There is a concern that political unrest in Myanmar could affect peace and stability in the region,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)