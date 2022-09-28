JMSI Officials Visit Azerbaijan Embassy in Jakarta

(Left to Right): Chairman of JMSI Jakarta, Fahd Pahdepie; Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Indonesia Jalal Sabir Mirzayev; Head of the JMSI Center for Foreign Affairs, Rifa Berliana Arifin; and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Central JMSI, Sarah Meiliana Gunawan. (Photo: Special)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Network (JMSI) officials held an audience with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jalal Sabir Mirzayev at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in South Jakarta on Tuesday.

The hearing was conducted by the Head of the JMSI Center for Foreign Affairs, Rifa Berliana Arifin and the Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Central JMSI, Sarah Meiliana Gunawan. The event was also attended by the Chairman of JMSI Jakarta Fahd Pahdepie.

“As an umbrella for cyber media companies in Indonesia, we intend to introduce JMSI and explore various partnership opportunities with Azerbaijan,” said Rifa.

Welcoming the visit of the JMSI delegation, Ambassador Mirzayev said that his party was always open to receiving visits from various parties. Moreover, he said, despite having many similarities, Indonesia and Azerbaijan do not yet have much cooperation.

In fact, according to Ambassador Mirzayev, there are many opportunities for cooperation that can be explored, especially in the economic field such as oil and gas, or even investment. In this regard, he said, Azerbaijan has opened a dialogue on fuel cooperation with Europe in the midst of the energy crisis triggered by the wars between Russia and Ukraine.

“There are many opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, but we need a formal written agreement,” added Ambassador Mirzayev.

Furthermore, the Chairman of JMSI Jakarta Fahd Pahdepie encouraged the exploration of cooperation between Indonesia and Azerbaijan, not only in the economy but also in education and other fields.

“As a fellow country with a Muslim majority, I think the potential for cooperation between the two countries is very large,” he said.

The hearings held by the Central JMSI became a regular activity of the Foreign Affairs Sector to expand connections.

This activity is expected to be carried out regularly, not only with representatives of foreign countries, but also international organizations and institutions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)