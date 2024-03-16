Azerbaijani ANAMA Explores Collaborative Opportunities with ARMAC in Mine Action

Jakarta, MINA – Absignificant occasion as the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Indonesia warmly welcomed a distinguished delegation led by Jalal Mirzayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Indonesia. The delegation, which also included Musa Jafarov, Second Secretary, engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at fostering stronger ties and exploring potential collaborations between the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC).

This visit underscores a pivotal moment in enhancing cooperation, particularly in areas such as mine action and regional security.

Azerbaijan, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and impressive socio-economic progress, faces challenges such as landmines and unexploded ordnance. Despite these hurdles, the nation’s resilience and dedication to advancing peace and prosperity are evident.

The dialogue today not only focused on the mission of ARMAC and avenues for collaboration in mine action but also highlighted the broader context of ASEAN-Azerbaijan relations. Azerbaijan’s engagement with ASEAN and its member states was discussed as an avenue for further enhancement, with a focus on opportunities for technical assistance, capacity building, and policy development.

The strategic importance of strengthening ties between ASEAN and Azerbaijan lies in the potential for mutual benefit and shared goals of regional peace and stability. Both parties expressed eagerness to explore the potential of their cooperation and are committed to making collective strides towards a safer and more secure region.

The visit of the Azerbaijani delegation serves as a testament to the growing importance of ASEAN-Azerbaijan relations and the shared commitment to collaboration in addressing common challenges. Gratitude was extended Jalal Mirzayev, Musa Jafarov, and the entire Azerbaijani delegation for their valuable insights and dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships with ASEAN and ARMAC. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)