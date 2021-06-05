Celebrating World Environment Day, EU Launches #GenerationRestoration Movement

Jakarta, MINA – Celebrating World Environment Day which is commemorated every June 5, the European Union Delegation to Indonesia on Friday through the Talk Show “EU Environment Day 2021” launched the #GenerationRestoration movement.

“As part of EU Environment Day 2021, the EU wishes to inspire youth action to make

changes through the Social Media Challenge #GenerationRestoration. “Healthy

ecosystems can prevent the destruction of biodiversity. A well-maintained

environment will remain a source of food and livelihood if we maintain a harmonious

relationship with nature,” Henriette Faergemann First Counsellor for Environment, Climate Action, Digital of the EU Delegation to Indonesia said.

World Environment Day is a reminder for us

to always preserve the earth. The European Union takes part by involving the

general public, especially young people, in the global #GenerationRestoration

movement. Ecosystem restoration can start anywhere. We need to involve multiple

parties to take action and make smart choices so as to increase our role in restoring

ecosystems,” Faergemann added.

Head of the Legal and Budget Planning Working Group of the Peat and Mangrove

Restoration Agency (BRGM), Didy Wuryanto expressed his appreciation for the

#GenerationRestoration Movement to inspire youth involvement in preserving

nature.

“One of them is through restoration programmes and peat ecosystems as well as rehabilitation of damaged mangroves,” she said.

In the Talk Show session, environmental activists, experts and public figures shared

their experiences about the smart innovations they had implemented.

Among them are Bike to Work General Chair Poetoet Soedarjanto; Ajeng Kartika Sari representing EMPU Sustainable Fashion and founder of Lestari & Iconic Kid; Musician and researcher Rara Sekar, from the forest and coastal sector Hari Kushardanto; Program Director for RARE Indonesia, Christian, Program Manager for Hutan Itu Indonesia, and from the maritime sector, Nadine Chandrawinata, founder of Seasoldier. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)