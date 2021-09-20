The Great of Azerbaijani Fizuli Airport

By: Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Jalal Mirzayev

On October 17, 2020, the brave Azerbaijani Army managed to liberate the city of Fizuli from occupation, with a swift attack.

After 27 years, our heroes raised the Azerbaijani flag in the city. Another highlight is the opening of the international airport in Fizuli, which was built just nine months after the war. So, on September 5, 2021, the Airbus A340-500 Karabakh passenger plane which took off from Baku landed at the first magnificent airport built in Karabakh.

This is a testament to the country’s political, military, and economic power. Maybe in this world no airport was built in such a short time.

The most valuable thing in history is that the area where Fizuli Airport was built, nine months ago was a battlefield where Azerbaijani heroes defeated the enemy, but today it has become an air gateway to Karabakh to different parts of the world.

When President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundations of the airport on January 14, he said that one of the main objectives of the airport is to ensure the arrival of foreign guests in Shusha. Because the distance from here to Shusha is not that far. Guests will be able to arrive at Fizuli International Airport in Shusha in a very convenient and short time.

Please note, the flight time for the Baku-Fuzuli route is only 35 minutes. The airport will be able to serve 200 passengers per hour. A runway of 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide has been put into operation here.

In accordance with all requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the most modern landing and navigation systems, lighting, primary and secondary radar systems have been installed to ensure flight safety. This will allow receiving all types of aircraft at the airport.

A parking lot for 150 cars has been built in front of the passenger terminal, which is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of September. Construction of a highway connecting the airport to Victory Road and the highway to Shusha is underway. Landscaping work is also being carried out in the area.

According to the President of Azerbaijan, Fizuli airport is very useful for attracting foreign tourists to our liberated territory and will create new opportunities. The reason is, the number of foreign tourists who want to come to Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh and the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, is quite a lot.

Fizuli Airport will create a more convenient opportunity for these travelers to travel to our liberated region in a more affordable and shorter way, directly. In short, Fizuli International Airport will help revive tourism in the region.

It should be noted that on September 5, one of the largest cargo planes of Azerbaijan Silk Way Airlines, a Boeing 747-400 landed at Fizuli Airport. For the first time, cargo was delivered to Karabakh by air.

This shows that airports are also important for cargo transportation, especially international cargo transportation. Given the industrial potential of the liberated region, the opening of the airport in Fizuli is also very important in terms of bringing Karabakh industrial products to the world market and expanding the overall export potential of the region.

In general, the construction of Fizuli Airport is not the only project that has economic and strategic value in the development of modern communications in our independent region. The airports under construction in Zangilan and Lachin are strategic projects of great importance for the return to the historical territory of Azerbaijan.

Economists also believe that the presence of airports in Fizuli, Lachin and Zangilan will allow the Karabakh and Zangazur East economic areas to become centers of excellence in the region.

The construction of airports in Karabakh and East Zangazur is another significant event as these projects will create new opportunities for foreign entrepreneurs to invest in our liberated region. As a result, a rapid landscaping and construction process of the acquired land will take place.(AT/RE1)

