Indonesia-Azerbaijan Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Various Sectors

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and Azerbaijan have agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields, following the positive trend shown in previous years. The bilateral cooperation between the two countries has been described as having mutual relations since the start of diplomatic relations in 1992.

“We have great potential to advance our lives and diversify our economies and humanitarian cooperation in various fields like investment, trade, tourism, education, culture, and others,” said Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Indonesia Jalal Mirzayev during Azerbaijan’s 106th Independence Day celebration on Monday evening in Jakarta.

“The traditional friendship and mutual respect between Azerbaijan and Indonesia have traditionally fostered reciprocal relations. Furthermore, there is support and partnership with international organizations.”

Specifically, Jalal expressed hope for cooperation in organizing the COP 29 Climate Change Conference. Azerbaijan is set to host the event in November.

“Especially considering Indonesia’s proactive stance in addressing global climate change issues. We are ambitious to collaborate with Indonesia for COP 29 and anticipate the presence of high-ranking Indonesian officials at the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, strengthening people-to-people relations is considered an important area for Indonesia and Azerbaijan to implement. Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) stated at the same event.

“We believe that citizens are the backbone of a country, and by fostering closer relationships among them, we can build a stronger and more resilient bilateral relationship,” said AHY.

“The presence of the Indonesian Language Study Center at Azerbaijan University of Languages in Baku, and the Azerbaijan Corner at the University of Indonesia and UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, contributes significantly to increasing awareness and knowledge of each country to the younger generation.”

The trade volume between Indonesia and Azerbaijan in 2023 showed significant gains, reaching USD 255.7 million, with the oil and gas sector being the main contributor, covering 97 percent of the trade volume.

Meanwhile, there is still potential for cooperation to be explored by both countries by exploring new economic collaborations, such as with potential commodities like electronics, machinery, and paper. (L/RA1/RE1)

