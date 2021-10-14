Jihad Movement Announces General Mobilization and Readiness to New Escalation

Gaza, MINA – Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced a general military mobilization, after the threat issued by the movement’s Secretary-General, Ziyad Al-Nakhala.

Al-Saraya said in a press statement: “We received the statement of the Secretary-General, Commander Ziad Al-Nakhala, may God protect him, about what our heroic prisoners are being subjected to in the prisons of the enemy – Israeli occupation – with a high responsibility.”

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhala, had confirmed that his movement would not leave Palestinians in the occupation prisons as victims at the hands of the occupation, and accordingly we will stand with them and support them with everything we have, even if this leads to a new war, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

He added in a brief statement yesterday evening, Wednesday, that “no agreements or any other considerations will prevent us from this.”

The Prisoner Club had previously confirmed that some of the prisoners of the Islamic Jihad movement began a hunger strike yesterday, calling on the occupation prisons administration to stop its abusive measures, which it had imposed doubly against them and targeted mainly the organizational figures of the Islamic Jihad.

The Prisoner Club clarified that the occupation prisons administration began transferring the Palestinian prisoners who belong to Jihad last night, and distributed them in rooms in other sections.

It pointed out that the prisoners of Jihad refused to leave the rooms when Israeli started transfering them to other room.

He added that the decision of the Islamic Jihad prisoners to go on hunger strike is part of the struggle approved by the National Emergency Committee of all factions, to confront the Israeli prison administration’s measures.

It is noteworthy that the number of jihad prisoners in the occupation prisons is about 400. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)