Jewish Temple Groups Threat to Storm Al-Aqsa in Nakba Anniversary

Jerusalem, MINA – The Jewish “temple” groups called on their supporters to the “central storm” of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, next Sunday (15th of May), coinciding with the anniversary of the Nakba; Under the pretext of reviving the so-called “Second Passover”.

The groups posted on their social media pages a call for their supporters to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the daily hours of the storming, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to the Palestinian specialist in Jerusalem affairs, Ziad Abhis, the “Second Passover” is a Jewish occasion decided in Torah, a month after the Hebrew “Passover”, as compensation for those who were unable to perform the first “Passover ” rituals on time due to an impediment excuse, and it usually concerns those with professions that cannot be interrupted, patients and travelers.

Abhis said, “The Second Passover” is a marginal occasion from a Jewish religious point of view, during which jews was not called to storm Al-Aqsa in a “central” manner for the past two decades; But the call for a “central” storm this year comes because Sunday (May 15th) coincides with the Palestinian Nakba commemoration.”

He stressed that “this storm is a defiance, which was set according to the Palestinian calendar to review the Zionist presence in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on the day of the Nakba.”

On the other hand, Palestinian calls to folk to Al-Aqsa were increased to confront the Israeli settlers storm, so that the occupation would not be able to empty the mosque during the hours of the intrusion.

It is noteworthy that the settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis, except for Friday and Saturday, through intensive groups and under the protection of the heavily armed forces of the occupation. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)