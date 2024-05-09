Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem 

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli Jewish settlers on Thursday morning stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses said that colonists entered in groups from Mughrabi Gate, carried out provocative tours of its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

The occupation police also turned the Old City into a military barracks, tightened military procedures, and imposed restrictions on the entry of worshipers.

It is noteworthy that extremist groups of colonialists called for a major storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the May 14th, as they plan to raise occupation flags inside. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)