Select Language

Latest
-321 min. agoJewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem 
-62 min. agoIsraelis Continue Protest in Tel Aviv Demanding Prisoner Exchange
-60 min. agoEuropean and Asian Universities Join in Solidarity Action with Palestine
-51 min. agoIsraeli Military Commander Killed in Tulkarem West Bank
2 hours agoMuslim Friendly Culinary Area Inaugurated in Labuan Bajo
Slideshow

Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem 

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli Jewish settlers on Thursday morning stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses said that colonists entered in groups from Mughrabi Gate, carried out provocative tours of its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

The occupation police also turned the Old City into a military barracks, tightened military procedures, and imposed restrictions on the entry of worshipers.

It is noteworthy that extremist groups of colonialists called for a major storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the May 14th, as they plan to raise occupation flags inside. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under Occupation Forces' Protection

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Tags:
Related news