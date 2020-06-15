Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Yard

Jerusalem, MINA – Jewish settlers stormed the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Maghariba Gate on the south side of the mosque on Sunday.

They were led by Jewish rabbis to enter the mosque compound guarded by tight security assistance from the Israeli occupation authorities.

A Quds Press source reported that the settlement groups invaded Al-Aqsa and toured its grounds.

The report explained that the attack took place amid tight security measures, when large occupation police forces were deployed in the Al-Aqsa courtyard, and at the gates, to secure settler activities.

The settlers again stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque after it reopened on May 31, following a closure that lasted more than two months because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Even though the opening of the mosque is to pray in congregation for Muslims in the Old City of Jerusalem and surrounding areas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)