Jewish Settlers Again Storm Al-Aqsa Courtyard

Al Quds, MINA – A group of Jewish settlers again stormed into the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds, Palestine. They carried out Talmudic rituals there and to post a map of the Jewish temple, escorted by the Israeli occupation forces.

According location as reported by PIP, a group of Jewish settlers stormed into the courtyard of the Aqsa Mosque on February 9 morning, under heavy escort of Israeli troops.

The stormed is in a series of daily actions carried out by Jewish settlers, entering from the Maghoribah gate to the Genealogy passing through the Babur Rahmah area and performing Talmudic rituals there.

Beforehand, the Israeli Occupation Authority occupation on February 8, barred the guardian of the historic Islamic cemetery in Al-Quds City (Jerusalem), Mustafa Abu Zahra, from entering the Old City for 15 days, according to a WAFA correspondent.

Abu Zahra has detained and interrogated by Israeli police yesterday, before being released hours later on condition of being barred from entering the old city of Jerusalem for 15 days.

Almost every day the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the target of Jewish, except on Friday and Saturday, in two part, morning and afternoon, escorted by Israeli police forces.

Its the same time, Israeli forces have tightened entry procedures at all Al-Aqsa gates for Muslims, and prevented Palestinian youths from entering.

The call is conveyed to all Palestinian Muslims by the department of waqf in Al-Quds, both those who live in Al-Quds, Palestine, and in the West Bank, to intensify their attendance at Al-Aqsa, in order to prosper it with worship and be on the alert to thwart the Judaization plan. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)