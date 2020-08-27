Jerusalem Grand Mufti Resigns From UAE Peace Forum

Jerusalem, MINA – The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Shaykh Muhammad Hussein has resigned from the Forum based in the United Arab Emirates (UEA), the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies (FPPMS).

Sheikh Hussein announced his retirement from the forum at a press conference on Wednesday, the Wafa news agency reported.

This is the second resignation in recent days, following Muslim-American activist Aisha al-Adawiya, who resigned on Sunday.

In his statement, Hussein said, “Normalization is a stab in the back of Palestinians and Muslims, and a betrayal of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.”

Meanwhile, Aisha al-Adawiya resigned from the forum as a result of statements supporting the normalization of the UAE with Israel.

“As a result of breaching trust and being consistent with my values, I am announcing my resignation,” she said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile UAE officials hailed normalization as a successful way to prevent annexation and save a two-state solution.

Other forum members, including Royal Kuwaiti court adviser Abdullah al-Matouq, have not yet provided details about the forum.

FPPMS was formed in 2014. led by Abdullah bin Bayyah, a Mauritanian intellectual, once a politician and now residing in Saudi. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)