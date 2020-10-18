Japan’s New Prime Minister to Visit Indonesia on 20-21 October

Jakarta, MINA – The new Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga will visit Indonesia on 20-21 October 2020.

“This visit plan has also been officially submitted by Japanese government today” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday.

Retno said the visit to Indonesia is one of Suga’s first series of visit abroad. He also will visit Vietnam which this year be the head of ASEAN.

“Of course, Indonesia warmly welcomes the visit. It shows Japan’s commitment to continue to Increase bilateral relations with Indonesia and translate the strategic partnership that the two have had,” she said.

“This visit also shows the spirit of cooperation that the world countries have to continue, especially in the midst of this difficult situation,” Retno added.

It estimated that President Joko Widodo and Suga will discuss coorperation in the pandemic context both from health aspect and increasing of economic cooperation and contributing to regional/world peace stability including in the context of ASEAN and Indo Pasific. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)