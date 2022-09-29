Japan Urges Against Moves Harming Palestinian Peace Process, Including Settlements

Tokyo, MINA – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on Wednesday, urged against any move that would harm the Palestinian peace process, including settlements, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Fumio Kishida reaffirmed Japan’s support for a two-state solution and “expressed his concern about violence and clashes in various parts of Palestine and Israel” in a meeting in Tokyo with Rami Hamdallah, former Prime Minister of Palestine, a statement by Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Emphasising the need to refrain from any unilateral measures that go against the Peace Process, including settlement activities,” Kishida said. “Japan will continue to contribute to the realisation of an environment conducive to the advancement of the Middle East Peace.”

Hamdallah, on Tuesday, attended the state funeral of former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

The two sides also discussed Japan’s food assistance amounting to more than $8 million in response to the deterioration of food security in Palestine due to the situation in Ukraine, as well as Japan’s support for Palestine, especially through the Corridor for Peace and Prosperity initiative.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is seen as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

Much of the international community does not recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the territories it has occupied since 1967.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)