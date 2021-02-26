Japan Contributes Approximately $40 Million for Assistance for Palestine Refugees

Jerusalem, MINA – The Government of Japan on Thursday signed two contribution agreements, amounting to approximately $40 million, with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

From the total contribution, $30.2 million will enable UNRWA to continue providing critical and core services to Palestine refugees in all five fields of operations and another $9.5 million approximately will be used to expand school blocks in Gaza, thus allowing more children to have access to quality education, said a UNRWA press release.

“I am very happy to announce that the Government of Japan is contributing approximately $40 million to UNRWA. This contribution represents our determined commitment and solidarity to Palestine refugees at a time when the region continues to experience serious humanitarian crisis, including COVID-19 pandemic,” Magoshi Masayuki, Representative of Japan to Palestine, said. WAFA reported.

Marc Lassouaoui, Acting Director of Partnerships of UNRWA, said: “On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Japan for its generous contribution in benefit of the Palestine refugees. The Government of Japan has been exemplary in its support to the Agency.

We deeply appreciate the steadfast and strategic cooperation that UNRWA and the Government of Japan have developed over years in support of this vulnerable community.” The Government of Japan is a dedicated donor to UNRWA, having supported the Agency since 1953. In 2020, the Government of Japan was the overall 5th largest contributor to the Agency, playing a critical role at a time when UNRWA faced an existential crisis.

It is thanks to the enduring support of donors like the Government of Japan that the Agency is able to provide vital services to Palestine refugees across the Middle East in the face of its continuing challenges, said the press release.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)