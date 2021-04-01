Jama’ah Muslimin to Hold Virtual Tabligh Akbar on April 4

Cibubur, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) will hold virtual tabligh akbar on April 4, with the theme “Jama’ah Is Fitrah in Facing Various Slander and End Times Crisis”, which was centered in Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor.

“Our theme is about the unity of the Ummah, hopefully with the echo of the unity of the Ummah, the Muslim Ummah can unite and become a blessing for the universe,” said the coordinator of Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Muhammad Ridwan, on Tamu Kita program, Rasil TV, March 31.

“As well as virtually, through live streaming on YouTube, the peoples will see from various regions, by gathering at one point, to see together, not individually,” he added.

Ridwan hopes, with virtual tabligh akbar, which the message of dakwah by conveyed from the speakers can reach the peoples who see the event.

Before Covid-19 pandemic, Tabligh Akbar (Hizbullah), usually held centrally in one place such as Cileungsi and Muhajirun, was attended by worshipers from all over the country and abroad.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Presidium Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Muhammad Ansorullah said, as a series of the tabligh akbar event of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), AWG will hold an international webinar on April 3 with the theme “Building Universal Cooperation in Supporting the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine. ”

“We hope that especially in Indonesia, with the webinars growing awareness of the Palestinian issue, the Palestinian issue is not only a religious issue, but a humanitarian issue, so that everyone who cares about humanitarian issues, must talk about Palestine and condemn of Israel,” he stressed.

“The Unique, in this webinar, participants can choose what language they want to participate in, so if there are speakers who speak Arabic, they can replace them with English or other languages, then there will be a translation immediately, “he added.

Ansorullah added, that those who want to take part in the webinar can visit the AqsaWorkingGroup.com website for registration and to find out information about the webinar event. (L/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)