Jama’ah Muslimin Plants More than 1,000 Olive Trees in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The 1,000 Olive Tree Waqf Program in Gaza which was initiated by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Indonesia has exceeded the target number.

Based on the report by the Indonesian volunteer team in Gaza received by MINA on Monday, planting of 1,000 Olive Tree Waqf has entered the Fifth Stage of 289 trees in Nasrah, East Gaza, which is directly adjacent to Israel.

The report, dated September 16, details that Phase One has planted 33 trees, Phase Two 25 trees, Phase Three 133 trees, Stage Four 705 trees, and Phase Fifth 289 trees.

The Indonesian volunteer team in Gaza consisting of Agus Supriono, Fikri Rofiul Haq, Farid Zanjabil, and Bilal Ambar reported that Gazans who owned the five planted areas were M Najib, Mahir Asur, Kholid Asur, Sadiyah Yasin, and Ismail.

The land owners and their friends expressed their gratitude to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, thanks and prayers to the waqf, they hope the plant is full of blessings and will become part of the struggle of the people of Gaza, Palestine.

“Several times Israeli bulldozers entered fully armed destroying their land and olive trees, but they never tire of replanting, including during the Olive Tree Waqf from Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah),” the report said.

More than 330 Indonesian Muslim names as waqf givers are registered in this program. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)