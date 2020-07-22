Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Mark 1 Dhu al-Hijjah 1441 Falling on Wednesday

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur marked on Wednesday, July 22 as the 1st Dzulhijjah 1441 H.

Determination is based on the invisibility of the beginning of the month of Dhul-Hijjah in the hilal rukyatul Monday afternoon (29 Dhu’l’a’ah) in all regions of Indonesia and Muslim countries, so that the month of Dhu’a-Hahjah was fulfilled in 30 days.

“Determination is made by relying on Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala only, and as a form of responsibility to God for the affairs of the Muslims in carrying out worship related to the month of Ramadan, Shawwal and Dhulhijjah,” said the statement Imaam Yakhsyallah.

Furthermore, Imaam Yakhsyallah appealed as the sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu alaihi wa salam so that the celebration of Eid al-Adha is more festive than Eid al-Fitr.

“Eid al-Adha must be more lively than Eid al-Fitr because it is based on the sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, that day is preferred to celebrate it.

With the initial determination of this Dhu al-Hijjah, Eid al-Adha will fall on Friday, the 10 Dhu-Hijjah coincides with July 31st.

The day before, Muslims outside the Hajj pilgrimage were allowed to carry out the Arafat fast, 9 Dhul-Hijjah, to coincide in Thursday.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has also announced Wukuf at Arafat 9 Dzulhijjah will fall on Thursday July 30 and Eid al-Adha on Friday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)