Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Holds Global Qurban Program 1442

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – In order to welcome Eid al-Adha 1442H and implement Islamic law, namely the worship of slaughtering sacrificial animals, the forum oc Muslim Unity, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) held the Global Qurban 1442 program.

“Global Qurban 1442 carries the theme from Indonesia for the World,” said Taufiq Ismail, Chairman of the Committee for Global Qurban 1442 H in Cileungsi, Bogor Regency on Thursday.

This year, according to Taufiq, Global Qurban is targeting 200 sacrificial animals to be distributed to several countries in need.

“Demand this year has increased compared to the previous year,” said Ismail.

According to him, through this program last year the Muslim Community was able to distribute as many as 170 sacrificial animals to Muslims in various countries in need, such as Gaza Palestine, Rohingya Myanmar, Mindanao Philippines, Pattani Thailand, Khartoum Sudan, and Indonesian areas such as Lembata, NTT, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, and Lombok NTB, as well as Aceh.

According to Ismail, the distribution of sacrificial animals is sent to Muslim communities in conflict-affected countries, because they really need them, especially with the corona outbreak.

“Muslims in conflict countries are our priority, especially now that the world is being exposed to the Corona-19 Virus,” said Ismail.

In addition, this program is also an effort to bridge the Muslims who intend to carry out qurban in various regions outside and within the country.

“Through the ‘GLOBAL QURBAN’ Program, we are trying to ease the burden of suffering for our brothers and sisters there while at the same time facilitating Muslims who want to sacrifice,” he added.

Ismail said this year the target for sending sacrificial animals with their needs include:

First, Indonesia (Palu, Lombok, North Sumatra and Aceh): 8 birds.

Second, Philippines (three places): 90 heads

Third, Thailand (one place): 14 tails

Fourth, Myanmar (one place): 14 tails

Third, Sudan (one place): 14 tails

Fourth, Gaza-Palestine (one place): 20 individuals

Fifth, Nigeria (two places): 6 tails

Sixth, Syria (one place): 14 tails

According to Ismail, so far the committee has received 29 applicants for shohibul qurban who are ready to distribute their qurban to these countries.

As for the price of sacrificial animals in 1442, it varied despite an increase from the previous year, as follows:

The places and prices are as follows:

First, Indonesia: Rp. 3,000,000/goat second, Philippines : Rp. 2,100,000/goat, Rp. 13,000,000/cattle, third, Thailand: Rp. 2,000,000/goat, fourth, Myanmar : Rp. 2,000,000/goat, fifth, Sudan: Rp. 3,100,000/goat, sixth, Gaza-Palestine : Rp. 5,000,000/goat, Rp. 29,000,000/camel, Rp. 33,000,000/head, seventh, Nigeria : Rp. 4,000,000/goat, eighth, Syria : Rp. 5,000,000/goat.

The Global Qurban program is a routine agenda that is carried out every year by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah). “And God willing, we will continue to do it next year,” said Ismail.

Ismail said that in the future, hopefully this program will continue to run, even if we are being tested by Allah with the Covid-19 outbreak. (T/RE1)

