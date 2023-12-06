Jama’ah Muslimin Calls for Excluding Zionist Israel from International Relations

Cileungsi, MINA – Jam’aah Muslimin (Hizbullah) issued a statement regarding Israel’s increasingly brutal aggression against Palestinian civilians.

The following is the statement from Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) signed by Imaamul Muslimin Sheikh Yakhsyallah Mansur in Cileungsi, Bogor on Wednesday.

First, the brutal aggression launched by Zionist Israel over the last two months has increasingly made the world aware that their barbarism against Palestinians in Gaza has gone far beyond the limits. Technology also strips away the mask of Zionist Israel’s barbarism through 24 hour/7 day coverage from various cameras broadcast on mass media and social media. All are truly naked, none of which can be covered by the protection system built by Zionist Israel.

Second, the details of Zionist Israel’s barbarism were reported without leaving a single grain behind. It was truly incalculable barbarity when they dropped no less than 150 thousand tons of giant bombs on Gaza, the most densely populated settlement in the world. The lives of more than 12,000 civilians are lost day by day, what is terrible is that among the victims there are 5000 innocent children, even babies in incubators, injured people in hospitals, helpless elderly, and those in refugee camps.

Zionist Israel is also recorded as the regime that kills the most journalists in human history, as well as medical personnel who should be protected by international law. The scale of damage caused in the attacks of the last two months can be compared to the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Zionist Israel burned down Gaza and left no one alive on the ground.

Third, there are truly no words to describe the crimes and barbarism of Zionist Israel. And it is no longer the time for world citizens to speak against Zionist Israel.

They deliberately, structured, planned and supported by a system that was built very expensively, have clearly violated all legal orders, norms and values ​​that have ever been established among mankind. They have demonstrated the most shameful peak of barbarity, evil, and stupidity as well as moral corruption throughout world history.

Fourth, Concerned about the consequences of this crime, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) urges and calls on all state leaders and world citizens to exclude Zionist Israel from the civilized international world and society.

There is no longer any place for Zionist Israel to stand side by side with citizens of the civilized world and live in harmony with each other. Everyone should stop any relations with Zionist Israel.

The world must punish this crime and ensure that it does not appear again in the future. All Israeli Zionist leaders must be immediately brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and immediately sentenced to appropriate punishment.

Fifth, we call on the leaders of Muslim countries and Muslims throughout the world to unite together with the Palestinian people to stop the barbarism of Zionist Israel. All Muslims are responsible for helping Gaza’s Muslims overcome this devastating humanitarian crisis.

The residents of Gaza experienced a great loss, namely loved ones, villages, schools and mosques and no longer had houses to shelter in even though winter was approaching.

We urge Muslims around the world, based on the principle of kaljasadil wahid, to actually provide the maximum possible assistance and sincere prayers to the Palestinian people and that there is no one to fear but Allah ﷻ, because Allah ﷻ is always with the believers. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)