Jakarta Weather Predicted Cloudy and Some Light Rain

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that most of Jakarta areas will experience thick cloudy weather, with several areas potentially experiencing light rain on Friday.

Some areas of Jakarta are expected to be covered in thick clouds from morning until evening. However, several areas will be showered with rain in the afternoon.

BMKG info reminds us that even though Jakarta’s weather tends to be cloudy, South Jakarta residents are advised to remain vigilant. Especially if you are going to do activities outside the home.

BMKG predicts that light rain will pour down on South Jakarta in the afternoon. The temperature in South Jakarta ranges from 23-33°C with humidity of 55-97 percent.

Meanwhile, other areas of Jakarta such as Central Jakarta, West Jakarta, East Jakarta, and North Jakarta, are predicted to remain dry with thick cloudy weather. The temperature in these areas varies, ranging from 23°C to 32°C.

Specifically for the Seribu Islands, the weather is predicted to be thickly cloudy in the morning, afternoon, and evening. However, during the day, the weather in the Seribu Islands is predicted to be cloudy. The temperature in the Seribu Islands ranges from 25-29°C. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)