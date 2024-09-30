Jakarta Predicted to be Cloudy on Monday

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has released weather forecasts in the Greater Jakarta area for on Monday.

The Jakarta area including the Thousand Islands is predicted to be thick cloudy from morning to night. While the Bogor City area is predicted to be showered with light rain in the evening.

Given the sudden changes in weather, it is important for us to know the weather conditions before traveling.

The air temperature in Jakarta is predicted to range between 24-32 degrees Celsius. This temperature fluctuation indicates a variation in temperature that may be felt by the public throughout the day.

BMKG also predicts that wind speed in Jakarta will vary, in the range of 3-13 kilometers per hour. These wind speeds can have a minor impact on outdoor activities, although not significant.

Jakarta’s weather during the day to night is also predicted to be heavily cloudy, but no rain at all.

Meanwhile, for the buffer zone, Bekasi, the weather is predicted to be cloudy in the morning, thick cloudy in the afternoon, and thick cloudy in the evening.

Then in Depok and Bogor City in the morning is predicted to be thick cloudy and foggy air, thick cloudy afternoon, and cloudy night.

Meanwhile, in Tangerang City, Banten, BMKG predicts that the weather will be thick cloudy in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon and cloudy at night. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)