Jakarta Opens Tourist Destination During Eid for 30% Capacity

Jakarta, MINA – The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government to open tourist or recreational spots by implementing strict health protocols during Lebaran 2021.

This is stated in the Circular of the DKI Jakarta Province Tourism and Creative Economy Service (Disparekraf) number 81 / SE / 2021 concerning Operations of Tourist / Recreation Places on Idul Fitri 1442 H / 2021 Holidays in the Implementation Period of Community Activity Restriction Mikro, signed by Acting Head of DKI Jakarta Parekraf Service Gumilar Ekalaya on May 7, 2021.

“The tourism area/recreational park and tourism area of ​​Tirta is 30 percent of the maximum capacity,” said the first dictum point (a) of the SE, as quoted on Saturday.

It is also stated in the regulation, the operational hours of the Tourism Area/Recreation Park, Tirta Tourism and Waterpark business activities follow the provisions stipulated in the Decree of the Head of the DKI Jakarta Province Tourism and Creative Economy Office Number 354 of 2021.

“Carry out online reservations and ticketing,” reads the fourth point.

According to Gum00ilar Ekalaya’s statement, a number of places will open during Eid, including Ancol and TMII. Here are the details:

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria, said that he would consider Polda Metro Jaya’s proposal regarding the closure of several tourist objects during the Eid holiday so that there would be no crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yes, later, all decisions made by the provincial government will listen to experts, experts, epidemiologists, forkopimda, central government,” said Riza at the Jakarta City Hall, Tuesday (4/5).

According to the politician from the Gerindra Party, his party will accept suggestions and consider for the benefit of the community.

“All of us coordinate together and the policies taken are the best decisions. Surely, all good proposals will become our common consideration,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)