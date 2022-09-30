Jakarta Inaugurates Four Green Building Schools to Reach Zero Carbon

Jakarta, MINA – To realize the zero carbon emission commitment, Jakarta Government inaugurated four Net Zero Carbon Schools and green buildings as a pilot project.

The four schools are; SDN Duren Sawit 14, East Jakarta; SDN Grogol Selatan 09, South Jakarta; SDN Ragunan 08, 09, 11 , South Jakarta; and SMAN 96 Jakarta, West Jakarta.

The Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan inaugurated the Net Zero Carbon School as well as handed over the Greenship Net Zero Healthy Certificate from the Green Building Council (GBC) Indonesia to the four schools at SDN Ragunan 08, South Jakarta on Wednesday, September 28.

Anies said that schools are the most widely owned buildings by the government and buildings contribute 39 percent of global carbon emissions and consume 36 percent of total global energy.

“If we don’t renovate buildings, especially in urban areas, the air quality in this place will always be problematic. That is the reason why we have to build green buildings and we start from state schools,” he continued.

He also hopes the school with a green building concept will become a direct educational medium for children, where they will have an idea of ​​how environmentally friendly buildings are, so that this will be in accordance with the spirit of Jakarta to become a global city whose people care about various global issues.

“We want school buildings to inspire and stimulate people to think and imagine. The material used in this building can be a teaching tool for teachers,” he said.

In the future, the overall renovation of public school buildings in Jakarta will lead to the concept of green building.

“Hopefully, the construction of the Net Zero Carbon School will succeed in making Jakarta achieve its net zero emission target or zero carbon emissions by 2050. We are working to make this city a sustainable city in the future,” he said.

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is collaborating with GBC Indonesia in implementing this Net Zero Carbon School.

In addition to the urgency to realize the commitment to zero carbon emissions, the need for healthy buildings in the midst of COVID-19 is very necessary because based on survey results, humans tend to spend more than 90 percent of their time indoors. Therefore, indoor air quality needs to be a concern. (T/ri/RE1)

