Jakarta Governor Appeals Muslims to Practice Ramadan Activities at Home

Jakarta, MINA – The Governor of DKI Jakarta Province, Anies Baswedan, appealed Muslims to practice all Ramadan activities at home.

“The month of Ramadan along with the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) will practically differ according to applicable regulations,” said Anies as quoted from press statement received by MINA.

“The fasting month this time will be different. For so many of us, including myself and I’m sure the Deputy Governor and all of us. Fasting month is the month where we usually are in the mosque. We are active from dawn to taraweeh. The mosque is the center and fasting this time will be different because we will all do the activity at home, ” explained Anies in the City Hall Hall, Jakarta on Wednesday, April 22.

He added not only worship that was centered in the mosque, activities that could potentially cause a crowd could not be done. Like breaking the fast together (ifthar) and other similar activities.

According to Anies, this condition is reminiscent of the Prophet’s Ramadan.

“Ramadan this time may be similar to one of Ramadan at the time of the Great Prophet Muhammad Shaullahu Alaihissalam. At that time, everything was not done in the mosque. Had taraweeh at the mosque, but then taraweeh at home. Iftar also at home. Worship activities at home. All is not done in the mosque. This time, we get the chance to enter the holy month of Ramadan in an atmosphere similar to that atmosphere. This is an opportunity for us, “he explained.

Even though it was done at home, Governor Anies recommended that the community remain motivated to increase piety while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s carry out worship in the holy month of Ramadan by also maintaining, preventing transmission of COVID-19. And this is really an opportunity for us to measure. Measuring our ability to control our passions, our ability to increase worship, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)