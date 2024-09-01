Israel’s Main International Airport to Halt All Arrivals, Departures amid General Strike

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s main international airport will halt all arrivals and departures on Monday amid a general strike to pressure the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to Anadolu Agency, Ben Gurion Airport will be closed and all takeoffs and landings will halt at 8 a.m. (0500GMT), a spokesman for Israel’s largest labor union Histadrut said.

The spokesman, however, did not specify when airport operations will be resumed.

Arnin Bar-David, chief of Histadrut Labor Federation, called a general strike on Monday to pressure the Israeli government to reach a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

The call came hours after the Israeli army said that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages from the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli daily Haaretz, citing an Israeli source, said three of the six hostages were supposed to be released in the first stage of the prisoner swap deal currently being negotiated.

“They appeared in the lists given over at the beginning of July. It was possible to bring them back alive,” the source said.

Hamas said that the six hostages were killed as a result of ongoing Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Israel estimates that over 100 hostages remain held by Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed.

For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)