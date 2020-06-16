Israelis Attack Gaza Targets Palestinian Resistance Groups

Smoke appears to have soared in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli attack some time ago (Photo: File / Alhadf)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation artillery forces on Monday night launched an attack targeting Palestinian resistance posts, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Occupied reconnaissance aircraft fired two missiles targeting around the field in the same area. The two attacks, according to the Ramallah News report, no causing any casualties.

Meanwhile, according to online media Hadshoot Betakhon Sdei reported, an Israeli tank bombed a post belonging to Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel argued the attack is in response to a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip that was launched and led to Israeli settlements that night.

The media also mentioned artillery attacks targeting Palestinian resistance points east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp near the “Abu Qatrun” area, which caused severe damage. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)