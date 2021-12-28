Israeli Warplanes Strike Syria’s Latakia Port

Istanbul, MINA – Israeli warplanes struck the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday morning, in the second strike this month, according to state news agency SANA.

“Enemies of Israel carried out an aerial attack this morning, with missiles from the Mediterranean direction, west of the city of Latakia, targeting containers at a commercial port in Latakia,” SANA said, citing a military source, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

The attack caused “significant material damage,” it was reported.

The Israeli attack also targeted “oil and engine parts for cars”.

A hospital and several buildings were damaged in the attack, SANA said, without giving any reports of casualties.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

In the past four years, regime-controlled areas in Syria have been subject to frequent Israeli attacks targeting military sites and bases used by regime forces and Iranian-backed militias. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)