Israeli Warplanes Bombard Gaza, 20 martyrs, 65 injured

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes on Monday night bombarded several locations in the Gaza Strip, causing in 20 martyrs and injuring 65 others.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the number of victims killed as a result of the attack included 9 children, Quds Press reported.

The ministry said in its latest statement some of the victims were immediately taken to Beit Hanoun Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. Some of the injured were taken to the Al-Aqsa Syuhada Hospital in the city.

The report added that Israeli warplanes bombed a house in the town of Deir Al-Balah, which belongs to the Abu Namous family.

Local sources reported that Israeli warplanes bombed a group of residents in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving scores of residents dead and injured.

A local source said, “The occupation aircraft launched a number of missiles at a gathering of residents on Al-Masryeen Street, in the town of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Earlier, Hamas launched seven rocket attacks on Israeli military targets in Jerusalem. A state of emergency was declared immediately, the session of Parliament was canceled and members were evacuated. (T/RE1)

