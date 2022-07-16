Israeli Warplanes Attack Targets in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes this morning attacked several targets in different parts of the besieged Gaza Strip causing heavy damage but no injuries, WAFA reported.

He said warplanes fired 10 missiles at a location near a tourist resort in Sheikh Ijjileen, southwest of Gaza City in the north of the Gaza Strip, destroying it in total and setting it on fire as well as causing serious damage to houses in its vicinity. Heavy smoke was seen coming out from the area of the attack.

Warplanes also fired two missiles at another location west of Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip also destroying it in total and damaging homes nearby.

Israel claims the attacks came in retaliation for firing rockets from Gaza into southern Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)