Israeli Vehicles Raze Hundreds of Palestinian-owned Dunums in Occupied Negev

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation vehicles on Sunday razed hundreds of Palestinian-owned dunum and wiped out agricultural crops in the Negev region in occupied Palestine.

Local sources reported that the occupation vehicles swept hundreds of dunums belonging to the Palestinian citizens of the villages of Umm Batin and Tel al-Saba’ in the Negev.

The sources said that the occupation forces prevented Palestinian landowners and solidarity activists from approaching, cordoned off and closed the area, and began razing the land, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The occupied areas of the Negev witness each year repeated violations of the lands, and the extermination of the crops belonging to Palestinian citizens by the occupation authorities that are waiting for them with the start of the planting seasons and target their lands, as well as are gradually eliminating the agricultural sector.

About two weeks ago, the people of the Negev confronted the establishment of an Israeli settlement outpost on the lands of the Palestinian Zayadna family near Rahat in the occupied Negev.

Furthermore, violent confrontations erupted during the past month in the occupied Negev, in response to the decision of the occupation government to start afforestation of lands belonging to the Palestinians of the Negev, which was considered an attempt to steal their lands for the benefit of the occupation, amid broad popular solidarity. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)