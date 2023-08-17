Israeli Bulldozer Destroys Only Bedouin Community School in Kafr Malik Village

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli bulldozers on Thursday destroyed a Palestinian school belonging to the Bedouin community of al-Qaboun in the village of Kafr Malik, the occupied West Bank, Wafa reported.

Head of Kafr Malik Village, Najeh Rustom said, Israeli occupation forces reinforced by military bulldozers raided and destroyed the only school owned by the Bedouin community of al-Qaboun.

Rustom added that the Bedouin community was also recently forced to leave its territory due to the continuing attacks of Jewish settlers.

He said last Sunday, the settlers smashed windows and demolished the schoolrooms before the Israeli bulldozer demolished the school this morning.

Rustom said that the school is a place of study for 50 Palestinian students from first to ninth grade which is divided into five classrooms.

Around 500 people used to live in the Bedouin community of Qaboun before they were forced to leave it by force due to attacks by the occupation and settlers, to the outskirts of the villages of al-Mughayyir, Kafr Malik and Khirbet Abu Falah, east of Ramallah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)